Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Bear paw — not human hand — confirmed as grisly Lethbridge landfill discovery

By Liam Nixon Global News
Posted May 19, 2023 3:59 pm
An RCMP-supplied photo of a bear paw discovered in the Lethbridge landfill on May 16, 2023. View image in full screen
An RCMP-supplied photo of a bear paw discovered in the Lethbridge landfill on May 16, 2023. RCMP
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

It was a rare discovery that had some people fearing the worst.

But officials now confirm it was a bear’s paw, not a human hand, that was discovered at the Lethbridge landfill on May 16.

RCMP were called to the site shortly before 10 a.m. after an employee reported the discovery.

The landfill area of the Lethbridge Waste and Recycling Centre was closed for several hours as members of the RCMP forensic unit investigated and seized what they believed to be a bear’s paw.

Trending Now

It was sent to the medical examiner in Calgary, who later confirmed the RCMP’s belief.

Global News has reached out to Alberta Fish and Wildlife to ask whether an investigation is underway into how and why the bear’s paw ended up in the landfill.

Advertisement
More on Canada
lethbridge waste and recyclingbear paw landfillbear's paw dumpLethbridge bear pawLethbridge bear's pawLethbridge landfilRCMP bear paw
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers