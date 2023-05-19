Bear paw — not human hand — confirmed as grisly Lethbridge landfill discovery

Send this page to someone via email

It was a rare discovery that had some people fearing the worst.

But officials now confirm it was a bear’s paw, not a human hand, that was discovered at the Lethbridge landfill on May 16.

RCMP were called to the site shortly before 10 a.m. after an employee reported the discovery.

The landfill area of the Lethbridge Waste and Recycling Centre was closed for several hours as members of the RCMP forensic unit investigated and seized what they believed to be a bear’s paw.

It was sent to the medical examiner in Calgary, who later confirmed the RCMP’s belief.

Global News has reached out to Alberta Fish and Wildlife to ask whether an investigation is underway into how and why the bear’s paw ended up in the landfill.