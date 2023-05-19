Menu

Health

Canada mulls regulating products with ‘forever chemicals’ amid health concerns

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted May 19, 2023 2:15 pm
Click to play video: 'UBC scientist develop treatment for ‘forever chemicals’ in household items'
UBC scientist develop treatment for ‘forever chemicals’ in household items
Scientists at UBC have made a life-changing breakthrough, that can effectively eliminate dangerous substances called 'forever chemicals' that are in thousands of products we use every day. UBC professor Madjid Mohseni explains what forever chemicals are and how they impact consumers. – Mar 23, 2023
Firefighting foams, cosmetics and food packaging that contain cancer-causing “forever chemicals” could be limited or outright banned in Canada following a federal government risk assessment of the products.

Environment and Climate Change Canada says in its draft report on PFAS chemicals that there are broad concerns about the risks they pose to both humans and the environment.

PFAS include more than 4,700 different combinations of synthetic chemicals used in dozens of products and have become pervasive across the entire environment, including in the bloodstreams of people and animals.

Click to play video: 'UBC develops water treatment system to remove ‘forever chemicals’'
UBC develops water treatment system to remove ‘forever chemicals’

They are considered “forever chemicals” because they are difficult if not impossible to remove.

Multiple studies say the chemicals pose health risks to humans and wildlife, including higher risks of certain types of cancers, thyroid damage and blindness.

Environment Canada says it is considering regulating the use of products containing PFAS but will wait until a 60-day comment period is over on the draft assessment before acting.

© 2023 The Canadian Press

