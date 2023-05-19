Man killed in Toronto stabbing named, while police continue hunt for suspect

Send this page to someone via email

Police have identified the man killed in a stabbing in Toronto.

Toronto police said the stabbing near Victoria Street and Dundas Street East was reported May 12 at around 1:50 p.m.

Officers said two men got into a fight. One was taken to hospital with critical injuries and was pronounced dead at the hospital.

According to police, the other fled the area on foot.

In an update Friday, officers identified the dead man as 40-year-old Richard Sasaki from Toronto.

Police said the other man is Danyal Khan, 29, of no fixed address. He is wanted on a charge of second-degree murder.

Toronto police / handout

“The suspect may have been in the area for some time prior to the altercation and may have been interacting with others in the area during that time,” police said in a news release.

Anyone with information can contact police or Crime Stoppers.