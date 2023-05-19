Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Politics

‘Fear of intimidation’ drives B.C. district to cancel climate town halls

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted May 19, 2023 2:36 pm
Kokanee Glacier, right, is pictured shrouded by low cloud above Kootenay Lake north of Nelson, B.C., on Mon. Jan.17, 2011. View image in full screen
Kokanee Glacier, right, is pictured shrouded by low cloud above Kootenay Lake north of Nelson, B.C., on Mon. Jan.17, 2011. A British Columbia district has postponed a series of climate action open houses, citing safety concerns and fears of intimidation. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

A British Columbia regional district has postponed a series of climate action open houses, citing safety concerns and “fear of intimidation.”

The Regional District of Central Kootenay in southeast B.C. says the open houses were scheduled to take place from next week until July, but making the “difficult decision” to delay the events was the only responsible course of action.

The district’s statement issued Thursday doesn’t describe the nature of the intimidation, but says its draft climate guidance plan has been the subject of online misinformation that had caused confusion and misunderstandings.

Click to play video: 'Landslide prompts evacuation order in West Kootenay region'
Landslide prompts evacuation order in West Kootenay region

The news release disavows the concept of 15-minute cities as part of the plan.

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement

The 15-minute city concept advocates placing community amenities and facilities close to where people live, but has been the subject of conspiracy theories that it’s part of a plan to restrict freedom of movement around the world.

The district says it hopes to reschedule the open houses as soon as possible.

“We understand the disappointment this (postponement) may cause, however, we firmly believe prioritizing the safety of our staff, attendees, and the community as a whole is paramount,” the release says.

More on Politics
climate actionMisinformationKootenaysRegional District of Central KootenayCentral Kootenayclimate change misinformationclimate town hallsKootenay politics
© 2023 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers