Education

Controversial former B.C. school trustee’s defamation suit dismissed by Canada’s top court

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted May 19, 2023 11:28 am
Chilliwack, B.C., trustee Barry Neufeld compared gender transitioning to "child abuse" as he railed against the SOGI curriculum in schools. Global News file photo
The Supreme Court of Canada says a defamation lawsuit initiated years ago by a school trustee against a teacher’s union president should not proceed.

Barry Neufeld, who was a trustee in Chilliwack, B.C., made negative comments in 2017 about how a sexual orientation and gender identity program was being implemented in the province’s schools.

Glen Hansman, head of the B.C. Teachers’ Federation at the time, criticized Neufeld’s comments when interviewed by the media, prompting the trustee to bring a defamation claim.

Click to play video: 'Chilliwack school trustee called out over offensive remark he made about local journalists'
Chilliwack school trustee called out over offensive remark he made about local journalists

Hansman successfully moved to have the claim dismissed under the province’s anti-SLAPP law, which is intended to safeguard debate of public issues.

However, the B.C. Court of Appeal reinstated the defamation proceeding, saying a judge erred in assessing whether there was likely a valid defence of fair comment.

In its decision Friday, the Supreme Court restored the original order dismissing the defamation action.

Click to play video: 'Calls mount against for controversial Chilliwack school trustee to resign'
Calls mount against for controversial Chilliwack school trustee to resign

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 19, 2023.

© 2023 The Canadian Press

