Saskatoon morning news rewind: Friday, May 19

Regional parks pass lending program, severe weather season and container plants in Garden Tips.

Here’s your morning rewind for the Friday, May 19, edition of Global News Morning Saskatoon.

Enjoying Saskatchewan regional parks through lending program

It’s a way to enjoy regional parks in the province while saving some money.

A partnership between the Saskatchewan Regional Parks Association and the Saskatchewan Library Association allows people to borrow a park pass for up to seven days.

Emily-May Simmonds finds out more about the program in this interview with Leanne Schinkel and Katrina Irving.

Severe weather season heating up in Saskatchewan

As the temperature heats up, so does the risk of severe weather in Saskatchewan.

The risk of thunderstorms and tornadoes typically runs from late May until September.

Chris Carr is joined by meteorologist Peter Quinlan to discuss severe storms in the province and what could be an active storm season.

Preparing containers for yards and patios: Garden Tips

With the weather warming up, Jill Vanduyvendyk from Dutch Growers is looking at planting containers.

Vanduyvendyk shows the basics for containers that will do well in both shady locations and in full sunshine.

She also has tips to get the most out of container plants through the summer months in Garden Tips.

Saskatoon morning weather outlook: Friday, May 19

Heating up for the long weekend — Emily-May Simmonds has your Friday, May 19, morning SkyTracker forecast for Saskatoon and area.

