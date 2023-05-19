Premier Scott Moe says feds can ‘come get me’ over Sask coal-fired generating plants

Send this page to someone via email

Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe plans on running coal plants in the province past 2029, which the federal government pointed out could be breaking the law.

“If Prime Minister Trudeau, Justin Trudeau is the prime minister, and Minister Guilbeault is the environment minister on Jan. 1, 2031, they can come get me,” Moe told reporters when asked whether the province’s position is something he’d be willing to go to prison over.

In 2018 the federal government passed coal power regulations that require all coal plants to be closed, converted to natural gas, or equipped with carbon capture systems by the end of 2029.

About 25 per cent of Saskatchewan’s electricity comes from coal.

Moe made it known that his government is going to ignore the net-zero emissions plan of the feds, and instead move the goal post to 2050 to run these plants until the end of their lifespan.

“We’ve regulated the ban on coal through CEPA, which is a criminal tool that the federal government has. So not complying with this regulation would be a violation of Canada’s Criminal Code,” said federal environment minister Steven Guilbeault.

NDP opposition leader Carla Beck called the situation a mess.

“We’ve got the federal government imposing targets that don’t really make sense for Saskatchewan. We’ve got the provincial government willing to stake their ground and do nothing for 16 years in the province,” Beck said.