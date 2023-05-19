Menu

Fire

Lightning brightens night sky over Okanagan, sparks single fire

By Kathy Michaels Global News
Posted May 19, 2023 11:06 am
Lightning brightened the view from West Kelowna Thursday night. View image in full screen
Lightning brightened the view from West Kelowna Thursday night. Courtesy: Irene Reavie
A Thursday night thunderstorm brought a bit of rain and roaring thunder, lighting up the sky across the Okanagan.

There was plenty of warning about the storm, with Environment Canada sending out multiple alerts, and, due to the long stretch of dry weather, plenty of concern was expressed by fire services.

“Scattered thunderstorms are forecast across the Central and Southern Interior (Thursday) along with moderate winds and occasional gusts up to 60 kilometres an hour,” read the alert from BC Wildfire.

“The amount of rainfall accompanying these thunderstorms will be highly variable and therefore difficult to predict.”

Taking photos of wild weather

While the effects of the storm will be better understood as the day goes on, the morning outlook was relatively positive.

One fire in the Central Okanagan was struck by lightning at around 7 p.m. and within hours the wildfire service was reporting it had been held. The fire is around 2.5 kilometres off Bear Lane, near Bear Creek park.

No other lightning storm fires are currently being reported on the wildfire map for the Kamloops Fire Centre, which encompasses the Okanagan.

The change in weather seems to have created some reprieve for those who were breathing heavily due to smoky skies. Okanagan cities went from ratings of 8 to 10, or high risk, to low-risk conditions as of Friday morning.

