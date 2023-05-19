Menu

Comments

Canada

How a tax probe nabbed a man just convicted for helping 709 cheat on driving exams

By Kalina Laframboise Global News
Posted May 19, 2023 11:34 am
Quebec's revenue agency says the man was sentenced in mid-April. View image in full screen
Quebec's revenue agency says the man was sentenced in mid-April. Getty Images
Cheating on tests has landed a Quebec man in hot water — and now he owes the provincial government hundreds of thousands of dollars.

A resident of Laval, Que., was convicted and fined in connection with a tax evasion case in which he helped hundreds of people cheat on the province’s theoretical driving exam.

Revenu Québec said Thursday that Alex Tran was given a suspended prison sentence of two years minus a day and fined $227,000 for his role in the plan.

Tran, 60, allegedly gave his clients a camera and an earpiece so he could see the questions and provide the correct answers to the province’s written driving exam. A total of 709 people used his services in exchange for money, according to the tax revenue agency.

Click to play video: 'Quebec’s transport minister announces new SAAQ mitigation measures'
Quebec’s transport minister announces new SAAQ mitigation measures

Revenu Québec launched an investigation into Tran’s activities and seized his agendas for the 2019 and 2020 years. The agendas had information about the dates, times and clients.

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement

The investigation found Tran made $426,950 in undeclared income in the first year, followed by an additional $232,670 in 2020. This means he didn’t cough up roughly $36,000 in taxes, according to Revenu Québec.

Tran pleaded guilty to four counts against him and was sentenced on April 18.

Revenu Québec would not confirm if the hundreds of people who cheated on their driving exams faced any consequences.

with files from The Canadian Press

Tax EvasionCheatingRevenu QuebecCheating on testsDriving exam cheatingQuebec driving testQuebec tax evasionQuebec tax fraudQuebec written driving testSAAQ test
