Hamilton to close Lincoln Alexander Parkway for maintenance

The City of Hamilton is set to close the Lincoln Alexander Parkway in both directions for its annual maintenance program Friday morning right through until the following Monday.

The eastbound portion of the Linc will shut down first, at 8 a.m., May 26 from Golf Links Road to the Upper Red Hill Valley Parkway off-ramp.

Westbound lanes will close at 10 a.m. from the Red Hill Valley Parkway to Mohawk Road.

The city is giving commuters the heads-up as traffic is likely to increase on nearby thoroughfares next weekend and says motorists should allow for extra time on the roads.

Crews will be carrying out maintenance work, including spot resurfacing and repairs to the asphalt, bridges and signage, pavement markings, ditching and clearing catch basins.

While work takes place in the westbound direction, access to the Highway 403 on-ramps and the Rousseaux Street off-ramp will be available using the Mohawk Road on-ramp.

The Golf Links Road on-ramp will be closed.

The eastbound Linc is expected to reopen to traffic in all directions on Monday, May 29 at 4 a.m.

Westbound lanes will also resume Monday at 4 a.m.

City staff says dates are subject to change if the weather becomes inclement.

Updates will be posted on the city’s website or on Twitter.