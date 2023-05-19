Menu

Consumer

Retail sales fell in March as consumers spent less on gas, new cars

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted May 19, 2023 10:12 am
Poll finds inflation impacting personal finances
If you find rising inflation affecting your finances, you're not alone. A new poll shows Canadians are being forced to cut back on spending and dip into their savings. Travis Prasad now with ways to help you make ends meet – Apr 10, 2023
Statistics Canada says retail sales fell 1.4 per cent to $65.3 billion in March.

However, the agency says core retail sales -which exclude gasoline stations and fuel vendors and motor vehicle and parts dealers – rose 0.3 per cent in the month.

Sales at motor vehicle and parts dealers dropped 4.4 per cent in March, their first decline in eight months as sales at new car dealers fell 4.8 per cent.

BIV: Canada’s inflation rate rises slightly in April

Sales at gasoline stations and fuel vendors were down 3.9 per cent.

Meanwhile, sales at building material and garden equipment and supplies dealers rose 1.6 per cent and sales at sporting goods, hobby, musical instrument, book, and miscellaneous retailers gained 1.6 per cent.

In volume terms, Statistics Canada says retail sales fell 1.0 per cent in March.

© 2023 The Canadian Press

