Retail sales fell in March as consumers spent less on gas, new cars

Statistics Canada says retail sales fell 1.4 per cent to $65.3 billion in March.

However, the agency says core retail sales -which exclude gasoline stations and fuel vendors and motor vehicle and parts dealers – rose 0.3 per cent in the month.

Sales at motor vehicle and parts dealers dropped 4.4 per cent in March, their first decline in eight months as sales at new car dealers fell 4.8 per cent.

Sales at gasoline stations and fuel vendors were down 3.9 per cent.

Meanwhile, sales at building material and garden equipment and supplies dealers rose 1.6 per cent and sales at sporting goods, hobby, musical instrument, book, and miscellaneous retailers gained 1.6 per cent.

In volume terms, Statistics Canada says retail sales fell 1.0 per cent in March.