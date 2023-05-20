Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Entertainment

Who thinks this guy might be the new Foo Fighters drummer? Here’s the evidence.

By Alan Cross Corus Radio
Posted May 20, 2023 9:00 am
FILE - In this Sept. 29, 2019, file photo, Dave Grohl of the band Foo Fighters performs at the Rock in Rio music festival in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. Foo Fighters have announced a new album is in the works, the first since the death of the band’s drummer, Taylor Hawkins. (AP Photo/Leo Correa, File). View image in full screen
FILE - In this Sept. 29, 2019, file photo, Dave Grohl of the band Foo Fighters performs at the Rock in Rio music festival in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. Foo Fighters have announced a new album is in the works, the first since the death of the band’s drummer, Taylor Hawkins. (AP Photo/Leo Correa, File). LC
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

This coming Wednesday, the Foo Fighters will play their first proper headliner show since the death of Taylor Hawkins last year. As I write this, there still hasn’t been an announcement about this replacement, although there are some interesting signs pointing in a particular direction.

Josh Freese is one of the most respected journeyman drummers in the world. His resume includes stints with The Vandals, Guns N’ Roses, Nine Inch Nails, Weezer, A Perfect Circle, Paramore, Sting, Danny Elfman, Sublime with Rome, and The Offspring. He’s also an in-demand studio player, having appeared on more than 400 records.

Could he be the new Foos guy? Very possible. Consider the following:

  • He’s a longtime friend of Dave Grohl. He was also buddies with Taylor. He performed at the Taylor Hawkins tribute shows.
  • Josh appears to have cleared his schedule for the rest of the year. Ilan Rubin has taken his place with Danny Elfman’s band. He’s also out of The Offspring, replaced by Brandon Pertzborn of Suicidal Tendencies for a touring schedule that extends through October.
  • Matt Cameron, another possible contender, has categorically denied that he’s the guy.
  • There hasn’t been much said about Rufus Taylor, another good friend of the band (and son of Queen drummer Roger Taylor).
  • The same with Atom Williard, another rumoured candidate.
Trending Now

Something’s gonna be announced soon. Probably Sunday afternoon at 3pm EDT when the Foos play a livestream.

Advertisement
More on Entertainment
Alan CrossFoo FightersDave GrohllivestreamTaylor HawkinsDrummerJosh Freese
© 2023 Corus Radio, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers