Crime

6 face charges in Ontario drug probe that seized $1M in product

By Don Mitchell Global News
Posted May 19, 2023 9:55 am
Close to $1 million in drugs and drug-making products were seized during a southern Ontario investigation that began in the fall of 2022. View image in full screen
Close to $1 million in drugs and drug-making products were seized during a southern Ontario investigation that began in the fall of 2022. Global News
Six people are facing charges from a investigation that saw some $1 million in drugs and drug manufacturing products seized across four municipalities in southern Ontario.

Halton police say cocaine, ecstasy (MDMA), cannabis edibles, fentanyl and psilocybin were just some of the drugs seized along with six firearms, cutting agents and $246,000 in cash.

Five people were arrested during searches by police in Toronto, Hamilton, Oakville and Thorold in early May with a sixth arrested on Tuesday.

The Thorold seizure uncovered an active production site producing psilocybin – a psychedelic drug.

Police say the probe began in the fall and involved “traditional and non-traditional investigative techniques” using some 130 judicial authorizations.

The accused, named in Halton police release, include three Toronto residents, two from Hamilton and another from Oakville.

FentanylCocaineOakvilledrugs seizeddrug investigationThoroldproject spectre
