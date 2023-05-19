Events happening in London, Ont. over Victoria Day weekend

Send this page to someone via email

The May long weekend is just on the horizon, and for those looking to get out and explore the city with their extra free time, London’s got some fun events on the roster.

In kicking off the summer festival season, Londoners can head to Dundas Place for the return of TD’s Sunfest Block Party. Featuring a variety of DJs and local artists, the free event will run Friday from 4 p.m. to 11 p.m. and Saturday from 1 p.m. to 11 p.m.

Those looking to grab a quick bite in between all that dancing can also head to PoutineFest at Victoria Park until Sunday.

Fanshawe Pioneer Village will also open for its 64th season on Saturday.

“Although the museum runs year-round, our Pioneer Village portion of the art museum is open from Victoria Day right through to Thanksgiving weekend,” said Dawn Miskelly, executive director of Fanshawe Pioneer Village.

She said they’re open from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. both Saturday and Sunday, with some extra activities offered on Victoria Day.

“It’s Queen Victoria’s 204th birthday so we’ll have some speeches and some heritage dancing demonstrations, and we’ll have games out in the village as well for families to participate in.”

Miskelly highlighted some new additions to the village that are set to be showcased later this year.

“The building known as the Fugitive Slave Chapel was moved here last November and we’ve been working on restoration for that,” she said. “It’ll be interpreted as the African Methodist Episcopal Church. Right now, we’re still in a bit of construction phase and but we hope to be able to open that to the public later this summer.”

In regards to their opening weekend, Miskelly added that she can’t wait to welcome visitors back to the village.

Join us on Victoria Day, Monday May 22nd, 2023! Enjoy Victoria Day at the Heritage Village and join in the festivities. Stop by our Gardener's Annual Spring Sprout Sale!

Storybook Gardens is also open throughout the Victoria Day long weekend for general admission, with access to classic attractions like the Miniature Play Village, Hands in the Sand Play Area, On the Riverbank Splash Pad and Adventure Island.

On top of that, John Paul McGonigle, director of recreation and sport for the city, says London is also offering a variety of free activities throughout the holiday Monday.

“We have lots of free recreational swim opportunities, we have lots of family open gym time. So, I would say that we have a great mix of both structured and unstructured activities,” he said.

Other activities include indoor roller skating, family tennis, yoga sessions and more.

Long weekends are for relaxation, but if you're looking to stay active & try something new this Victoria Day, we've got you covered with free recreation swim, aquafit, lane swim & recreation swim sessions at indoor pools across London.

McGonigle added that these free activities are a part of a new initiative that follows along with the city’s Parks and Recreation Master Plan.

“Coming out of COVID, I think it’s really important that we try and find new and innovative ways to engage people in our programs and services,” he said. “This is just one of the initiatives that we’re trying, and we’ll measure the success of it. If it needs to be expanded, we’ll expand, and we’ll continue to work on it going forward as a team.

“We hope that people have an opportunity to come out on Monday and enjoy some new experiences, and maybe that leads to more participation from themselves, or their families and I think that’s good for individuals and really, really positive for the community.”

More information about the free activities can be found on the City of London website.

For those looking to immerse in the digital arts this weekend, LOVE TEXT, a video art project that explores LGBTQ2 love in the online world, will be on display Friday and Saturday at 345 Ridout St. from 9 p.m. to 11 p.m.

The project was developed by Curveball Creative with help from the London Arts Council and funded through the City of London’s Community Arts Investment Program.

Aside from all the events and activities being offered, it’s also looking like a busy sports weekend in the Forest City.

The London Knights play Game 5 of their OHL Championship series against the Peterborough Petes at Budweiser Gardens Friday night at 7:30 p.m.

Back home on Friday.

The London Lighting will then take over the stadium Saturday for Game 2 of the National Basketball League championship series against the Windsor Express at Budweiser Gardens at 7 p.m.

The London Majors also have their home opener against the Toronto Maple Leafs at Labatt Memorial Park on Saturday.

Global News has more information about what’s open and closed in London on Victoria Day.

– with files from Global News’ Devon Peacock and Jacquelyn LeBel.