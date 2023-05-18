Police seek suspect after assault at Hamilton city hall encampment

See more sharing options

Police are seeking a suspect accused of assaulting a person at an encampment site at city hall in Hamilton, Ont.

Investigators say the incident happened just after 5 p.m. in the area of Hunter Street West and MacNab Street South and involved a man with an edged weapon.

A female suffered minor injuries from what appeared to have been from a knife.

The suspect is described as a male around six feet tall with shoulder-length black hair wearing a blue t-shirt and tan pants.

Detectives are seeking surveillance video or any witnesses that may have been in the area between 3:30 p.m and 5:30 p.m. Thursday.

Anyone with information can reach out to Hamilton Police or Crime Stoppers