Crime

Police seek suspect after assault at Hamilton city hall encampment

By Don Mitchell Global News
Posted May 18, 2023 11:09 pm
Photo of an encampment at city hall in Hamilton, Ont. View image in full screen
Photo of an encampment at city hall in Hamilton, Ont.
Police are seeking a suspect accused of assaulting a person at an encampment site at city hall in Hamilton, Ont.

Investigators say the incident happened just after 5 p.m. in the area of Hunter Street West and MacNab Street South and involved a man with an edged weapon.

A female suffered minor injuries from what appeared to have been from a knife.

The suspect is described as a male around six feet tall with shoulder-length black hair wearing a blue t-shirt and tan pants.

Detectives are seeking surveillance video or any witnesses that may have been in the area between 3:30 p.m and 5:30 p.m. Thursday.

Anyone with information can reach out to Hamilton Police or Crime Stoppers

HamiltonAssaultHamilton newsHamilton CrimeKnifeassault with a weaponHunter Street Westmacnab street southHamilton Encampment
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

