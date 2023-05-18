Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Northeast Calgary shooting leaves 1 man dead, ‘person of interest’ in custody

By Ryan White Global News
Posted May 18, 2023 10:09 pm
Police tape surrounds a car in a northeast Calgary business park Thursday afternoon following a fatal shooting. View image in full screen
Police tape surrounds a car in a northeast Calgary business park Thursday afternoon following a fatal shooting. Global News
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calgary Police Service officials confirm the victim of a late afternoon shooting in a northeast commercial area has succumbed to his injuries in hospital.

Emergency crews were called to the 2700 block of 23 Street N.E., in the South Airways business park, shortly after 5:30 p.m. Thursday for reports of shots fired.

A man, age not confirmed, suffering from a gunshot wound was located and taken to hospital where he later died.

The shooter fled the area prior to the arrival of police, but CPS officials confirm to Global News that a ‘person of interest’ was found and was being questioned. Investigators are not looking for any other suspects as of 7 p.m. and say the public is no longer at risk.

The identity of the deceased has not been released.

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'Calgary city councillor looks for different solutions following weekend shootings'
Calgary city councillor looks for different solutions following weekend shootings
Calgary Police ServiceCalgary ShootingCalgary HomicideNortheast shootingFatal Calgary ShootingCalgary deadly shootingBarlow Trail shooting
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers