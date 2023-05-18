Northeast Calgary shooting leaves 1 man dead, ‘person of interest’ in custody

Send this page to someone via email

Calgary Police Service officials confirm the victim of a late afternoon shooting in a northeast commercial area has succumbed to his injuries in hospital.

Emergency crews were called to the 2700 block of 23 Street N.E., in the South Airways business park, shortly after 5:30 p.m. Thursday for reports of shots fired.

A man, age not confirmed, suffering from a gunshot wound was located and taken to hospital where he later died.

The shooter fled the area prior to the arrival of police, but CPS officials confirm to Global News that a ‘person of interest’ was found and was being questioned. Investigators are not looking for any other suspects as of 7 p.m. and say the public is no longer at risk.

The identity of the deceased has not been released.

