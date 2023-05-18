Menu

Fire

Close to $1M in damage after garage fire at east Hamilton townhome

By Don Mitchell Global News
Posted May 18, 2023 10:12 pm
Firefighters battled a blaze at a Stoney Creek townhouse near Highway 8 on May 18, 2023. View image in full screen
Firefighters battled a blaze at a Stoney Creek townhouse near Highway 8 on May 18, 2023. Hamilton Fire
A pair of Stoney Creek, Ont. townhomes suffered a combined $1 million in damage after a blaze Thursday.

Hamilton Fire say they were called out to an address on Highway 8 between Spartan Avenue and Dewitt Road amid reports of flames engulfing a garage with a vehicle in it.

“The fire had already extended up into a common roof area above the garage that was joined to both townhouse units,” chief Dave Cunliffe explained.

Story continues below advertisement

Firefighters took about 25 minutes to put down the blaze which spread into the interiors of two units.

One occupant sustained some minor burns to their feet and legs, according to Cunliffe.

There were no other injuries as occupants of both homes were able to self-evacuate.

The cause of the blaze is still under investigation, however early indications point to smoking as a possible cause.

