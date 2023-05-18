Close to $1M in damage after garage fire at east Hamilton townhome

Send this page to someone via email

A pair of Stoney Creek, Ont. townhomes suffered a combined $1 million in damage after a blaze Thursday.

Hamilton Fire say they were called out to an address on Highway 8 between Spartan Avenue and Dewitt Road amid reports of flames engulfing a garage with a vehicle in it.

“The fire had already extended up into a common roof area above the garage that was joined to both townhouse units,” chief Dave Cunliffe explained.

Firefighters remain on scene after extinguishing a garage fire in Unit 18 of 503 Highway 8 in Stoney Creek. Unit 18 sustained significant damages. Fire extended into the roof area into unit 19. Residents self evacuated the homes prior to arrival. Cause undetermined at this time pic.twitter.com/fN2qTtbnOS — Hamilton Fire Department (@HamiltonFireDep) May 18, 2023

Firefighters took about 25 minutes to put down the blaze which spread into the interiors of two units.

One occupant sustained some minor burns to their feet and legs, according to Cunliffe.

There were no other injuries as occupants of both homes were able to self-evacuate.

The cause of the blaze is still under investigation, however early indications point to smoking as a possible cause.