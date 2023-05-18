Motorcycle impounded after B.C. biker with learners’ licence busted at 189 km/h

Send this page to someone via email

A Vancouver Island motorcyclist with a learner’s licence has temporarily lost their wheels after being busted speeding twice the legal limit near Cowichan Bay last week.

The BC Highway Patrol said officers clocked the biker travelling at 189 km/h in a 90 km/h zone around 9 p.m. last Friday on Highway 1 near Bench Road.

“The officer was first alerted by the sound of a roaring engine, and then observed a grey Honda motorcycle approaching in the northbound lanes at a high rate of speed,” the highway patrol said in a Thursday media release.

“The rider of the motorcycle then proceeded to pull into a nearby service station on their own accord, seemingly unaware of the officer that they had just sped past.”

Upon speaking to the rider, police discovered he was a 19-year-old with a learners’ permit.

Story continues below advertisement

Officers issued a ticket for excessive speeding, and impounded the bike.