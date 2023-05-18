Menu

Crime

Motorcycle impounded after B.C. biker with learners’ licence busted at 189 km/h

By Simon Little Global News
Posted May 18, 2023 10:14 pm
A novice motorcyclist has temporarily lost his wheels after getting busted speeding twice the legal limit on Vancouver Island. View image in full screen
A novice motorcyclist has temporarily lost his wheels after getting busted speeding twice the legal limit on Vancouver Island. File / Global News
A Vancouver Island motorcyclist with a learner’s licence has temporarily lost their wheels after being busted speeding twice the legal limit near Cowichan Bay last week.

The BC Highway Patrol said officers clocked the biker travelling at 189 km/h in a 90 km/h zone around 9 p.m. last Friday on Highway 1 near Bench Road.

“The officer was first alerted by the sound of a roaring engine, and then observed a grey Honda motorcycle approaching in the northbound lanes at a high rate of speed,” the highway patrol said in a Thursday media release.

“The rider of the motorcycle then proceeded to pull into a nearby service station on their own accord, seemingly unaware of the officer that they had just sped past.”

Upon speaking to the rider, police discovered he was a 19-year-old with a learners’ permit.

Story continues below advertisement

Officers issued a ticket for excessive speeding, and impounded the bike.

