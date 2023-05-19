Preserving the history of the Shuswap’s Notch Hill, one building at a time

Located near Sorento, B.C., is the hamlet of Notch Hill, where three heritage buildings stand to help tell the history of the historic railside community.

The small community is where one of the oldest halls in the Shuswap is still standing tall a century later, thanks to the hard work done by members of the Notch Hill Town Hall Association.

“The Notch Hill Town Hall was built in 1910 and it was land that was donated by the farmers,” said the president of the association, Anna-Marie Ekhart.

“[Notch Hill was] really well-known for a railway town back in the day; everything arrived by train. There was no Trans-Canada Highway and it was all done by the steam engine.”

Ekhart and her team have already completed restoration work on the town hall and the old church, and now have turned their attention to preserving the old schoolhouse.

“Our school was built in 1921. It was used up until the 1970s so then the school district gave it to the association for one dollar and it has actually sat quiet since then,” said Ekhart.

More than 102 years later, the Notch Hill Townhall Community Association is looking to bring the old schoolhouse into the modern age, recreating a community hub once again.

“It’s a big project overhead because it will need new plumbing, electrical lighting, new washrooms [and] making it accessible for all,” said Ekart.

Ekhart says this is the first year the school has reopened, offering art classes and playing host to local markets while the volunteers work to raise funds to complete the project.

“Well, we have a local contractor come in and he kind of gave us a gist of what it was going to be,” said Ekhart.

“This was just before COVID and it came in at around $580,000.”

As they work to that fundraising goal, they are always accepting volunteers as well as monetary donations to ensure the old schoolhouse will stand tall for another century.

For more information about how you can get involved visit their Facebook page.