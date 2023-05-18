Some Manitoba pharmacy grads are suffering from broken regulations

Send this page to someone via email

They’re the first graduates of a new pharmacy program in Manitoba, but old regulations are preventing new pharmacists from making the most of their degrees.

The doctor of pharmacy degree, or PharmD for short, is a four-year program at the University of Manitoba designed to expand the scope of what pharmacists can do.

New PharmD grad Marianna Pozdirca chose to study the field for its career flexibility.

“I’ve seen pharmacists working in insurance, I’ve seen pharmacists working in government, I’ve seen pharmacists working in insurance, hospitals and clinics and whenever they are they add a very unique perspective,” Pozdirca told Global News’ Teagan Rasche before her graduating ceremony which marked the end of her degree.

Fellow University of Manitoba grad Christine Vaccaro said it was the professionals giving back that piqued her interest in the career.

Story continues below advertisement

“Seeing pharmacists do more for their communities is what really drove it home as something I wanted to do,” she said.

Previously known as a bachelor of science in pharmacy, the PharmD program extends beyond traditional studies. By including areas like diagnosing sprains and managing chronic illnesses, the degree allows students to work in various settings such as hospitals and primary care practices.

The program saw 49 graduates this year.

Vaccaro said the difference with the new program is more time spent doing rotations. Every two months students change practice sites, and their last year is spent entirely working with patients.

The program’s only ailment lies in provincial regulations which don’t allow the new grads to flex all their newfound skills.

The province said it’s changed changed the scope of work for pharmacists in the past — including giving them the ability to prescribe medication for urinary tract infections and smoking cessation — but did not comment on future potential changes.

0:27 Pharmacists in Manitoba will be able to help diagnose and treat bladder infections

Pharmacists Manitoba’s Tanjit Nagra said regulations must change so pharmacists entering the field can use the skills they spent four years studying.

Story continues below advertisement

“It’s really important we get regulations that are more current that allow these newly-trained pharmacists that are entering the field today to be able to actually access and prescribe for more minor ailments, more clinical services, more acute conditions,” the CEO said.

The College of Pharmacists of Manitoba said discussions with the government on regulation changes are ongoing.