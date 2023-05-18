Menu

Weather

Long weekend weather: What to expect in southern Ontario

By Ryan Rocca Global News
Posted May 18, 2023 5:34 pm
Peterborough and Northumberland police keeping an eye on the roads this long weekend
Peterborough and Northumberland police keeping an eye on the roads this long weekend
The Victoria Day long weekend is often seen as the unofficial start to summer, but will it feel like it weather-wise?

For one day of the weekend it might, at least.

Global News meteorologist Anthony Farnell said the weekend will start off “very wet” with rain, at times heavy, from late Friday through to Saturday morning.

“It’s been very dry lately so the 15 to 25mm of water will go a long way for the lawn and garden,” he said.

“Rain tapers to showers from west to east on Saturday with the last of the rain exiting eastern Ontario Saturday night.”

Forecasted rainfall totals through Saturday at 3 p.m. View image in full screen
Forecasted rainfall totals through Saturday at 3 p.m. Global News

The best day of the weekend looks to be Sunday, he said, with mostly sunny skies and high temperatures reaching the upper teens to low 20s.

A cold front will move through southern Ontario late on Sunday with a chance of an isolated shower.

“The main effect of the front will be a wind shift and a turn to much cooler conditions on Monday, even though the sun will once again be out in full force,” Farnell said.

He said those heading out to watch Victoria Day fireworks should bundle up as a result.

Temperatures will drop to the single digits both Sunday and Monday nights.

Looking past the long weekend, Farnell said a “much warmer weather pattern” will move in, possibly leading to some of the hottest temperatures of the season so far for the last weekend of the month.

Forecasted radar at 1 p.m. Saturday. View image in full screen
Forecasted radar at 1 p.m. Saturday. Global News
Long weekend weather: What to expect in southern Ontario - image View image in full screen
Global News
