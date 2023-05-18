Video of kids climbing on roofs prompts warning from New Westminster police

Send this page to someone via email

New Westminster police are warning people about the risk of climbing on rooftops.

The department’s Twitter account was tagged in a video showing three kids climbing down the ladders on the side of the Fraser River Discovery Centre along the waterfront.

The trio then jumps up onto another structure attached to the building.

New Westminster police said in the tweet that trespassing on rooftops is extremely dangerous and puts people at significant risk.

Anyone who sees a similar situation is asked to call 911 right away.