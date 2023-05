Send this page to someone via email

A section of Highway 97 in the North Okanagan is closed in both directions because of a vehicle incident.

That’s according to DriveBC, which says the closure is north of Vernon, just west of O’Keefe Ranch, between St. Annes Road and Irish Creek Road.

⛔ UPDATE – #BCHwy97 remains CLOSED at Westside Rd, west of #VernonBC, due to a vehicle incident. A detour is available via Grandview Flats Rd. Watch for traffic control and expect delays. ℹ️ For info and updates:https://t.co/4JZaFA0BSP — DriveBC (@DriveBC) May 18, 2023

DriveBC says a detour is in effect, via Grandview Flats Road, and that motorists should expect delays. An update is expected at 11:30 a.m.