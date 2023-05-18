RCMP work to retrace steps of Alberta woman found dead in Sask. 2 years ago

Send this page to someone via email

Almost two and a half years after a skull was found in a field in Saskatchewan, police are still trying to piece together the last weeks of a Red Deer, Alta., woman’s life, in hopes of finding out how she died.

In February 2021, the remains were found near Morris, Sask., and police worked with a forensic anthropologist and other police agencies to identify the remains, RCMP said.

With the help of a forensic genealogy firm and DNA, experts were able to determine that the victim had closely related relatives in the Red Deer area, police said.

After further investigation, the remains were identified as Kassandra Jorquera, a woman who frequented the Red Deer area and was 27 years old at the time of her death, according to police. Her death is classified by police as suspicious.

Jorquera had last been seen in Red Deer in January 2021 and had not been reported missing, said RCMP.

Police said Jorquera also visited Grande Prairie but it’s not clear why Jorquera was in the Morris area, where her body was found.

“(Jorquera’s) connection to Saskatchewan is unknown at this time,” RCMP said.

Thursday, police put out a plea for information on the last few weeks of Jorquera’s life.

“We need to retrace all of her steps in January 2021,” says Sgt. Ryan Boogaard from Saskatchewan RCMP major crimes.

“I know it was some time ago, but we’re asking people – particularly in the Red Deer area – to take a look at her picture and think back. Did you know Kassandra? Did you speak with her or encounter her in the weeks after New Year’s 2021?”

Jorquera was about five feet five inches tall and 110 pounds, with shoulder-length dark brown hair and brown eyes, and “beautiful” teeth, according to her family.

RCMP ask anyone with information on what Jorquera may have been doing in January 2021 to contact Saskatchewan RCMP major crimes at 639-625-4535. Anonymous tips can be submitted to Saskatchewan Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or online.