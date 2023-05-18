For 1st time, poor air quality triggers Edmonton extreme weather response

Send this page to someone via email

On Wednesday night, the City of Edmonton activated its extreme weather response due to poor air quality caused by the wildfire smoke.

The response is activated when the city experiences three consecutive days of an Air Quality Health Index score of seven or higher.

This is the first time the extreme weather response has been activated due to poor air quality.

It means all city facilities are open to anyone needing a break from the smoke and that N95 masks will be given to social agency partners to provide to community members.

The extreme weather response is scheduled to be in place until Friday at 8 a.m.