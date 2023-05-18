Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Fire

Hundreds of Saskatchewan residents evacuated amid aggressive wildfire season

By Brody Langager Global News
Posted May 18, 2023 3:38 pm
Little rain in Saskatchewan, officials warn wildfire evacuees against heading home. View image in full screen
SPSA said hundreds of people have been evacuated to Lloydminster, Regina and North Battleford due to the wildfires. Government of Saskatchewan / Supplied
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

The Saskatchewan Public Safety Agency gave an update on the wildfire situation across the province as hundreds of people have been evacuated from their homes.

SPSA President Marlo Pritchard gave some stats on the fires, noting there were 24 active wildfires reported Thursday morning, and the province has seen 168 in total, which doubles the five-year average.

Pritchard detailed the location and number of evacuees so far:

  • 760 people are staying in Lloydminster
  • 220 people are staying in North Battleford
  • 94 people are staying in Regina
Click to play video: 'Wildfire smoke covers the Prairie skies in Saskatchewan'
Wildfire smoke covers the Prairie skies in Saskatchewan

When asked why people in northern communities weren’t being accommodated in Saskatoon, Joan Hrycyk, director of emergency crisis support said they do searches based on availability.

Story continues below advertisement

“Saskatoon at the time did not have the availability,” Hrycyk said.

SPSA stressed that residents should use extreme caution when near dry grass, operating all-terrain vehicles or disposing of smoking material.

Pritchard added people should be checking Highway Hotline regularly, noting highways can be shut down due to smoke and wildfires.

A toll-free number for an information line was offered for those who were evacuated and those who have questions about the provincial fire ban: 1-855-559-5502

Click to play video: 'Alberta wildfires: Concerns about air quality, looting, well-being of troops'
Alberta wildfires: Concerns about air quality, looting, well-being of troops

When asked when some of the evacuees could go back home, Bryan Chartrand, executive director of land operations said it was a difficult question to answer at this time.

Trending Now

He said the conditions of the fires and the weather mean the blazes will take time to be contained.

Story continues below advertisement

“I don’t have a magic number, but it won’t be anytime in the near future, so we’re looking at least a week-plus from now,” Chartrand said.

He said that could change with a large rain event, but that’s not forecasted.

Environment Canada’s Air Quality Health Index warns of very high risk for northern communities like Buffalo Narrows. Saskatoon and Regina sit around the moderate to low risk.

Firesmoke Canada, created by a research team at the University of British Columbia, shows a visual forecast of what smoke conditions will look like in Saskatchewan, as well as other parts of the country.

More on Canada
Saskatchewan NewsSaskatoon NewsRegina NewsWildfireWildfiresSmokeForest FireSaskatchewan Public Safety AgencySask WildfireSPSA
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers