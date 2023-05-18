Dispute over pet poop leads to charges for Wellington County man

An argument between neighbours over pet poop turned violent earlier this month.
Wellington County OPP were called to a home on Credit River Road in Erin on May 8.
Investigators say two residents were seen confronting each other verbally after a pet “littered” in a yard.
They say the argument led to one of the men assaulting the other.
A 60-year-old man from Erin was charged with assault with a weapon and uttering threats.
He will have a hearing in Guelph on July 7.
