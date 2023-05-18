Menu

Crime

Dispute over pet poop leads to charges for Wellington County man

By Ken Hashizume CJOY
Posted May 18, 2023 1:51 pm
A close up of an OPP patch. View image in full screen
An OPP patch is shown in Barrie, Ont., on Wednesday, April 3, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette
An argument between neighbours over pet poop turned violent earlier this month.

Wellington County OPP were called to a home on Credit River Road in Erin on May 8.

Investigators say two residents were seen confronting each other verbally after a pet “littered” in a yard.

They say the argument led to one of the men assaulting the other.

A 60-year-old man from Erin was charged with assault with a weapon and uttering threats.

He will have a hearing in Guelph on July 7.

 

