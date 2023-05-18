Dispute over pet poop leads to charges for Wellington County man

See more sharing options

An argument between neighbours over pet poop turned violent earlier this month.

Wellington County OPP were called to a home on Credit River Road in Erin on May 8.

Investigators say two residents were seen confronting each other verbally after a pet “littered” in a yard.

They say the argument led to one of the men assaulting the other.

A 60-year-old man from Erin was charged with assault with a weapon and uttering threats.

He will have a hearing in Guelph on July 7.