Share



Crime

Manitoba man handed life sentence for fatally stabbing girlfriend in 2020

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted May 18, 2023 1:10 pm
Manitoba Law Courts building. View image in full screen
Manitoba Law Courts building. Shane Gibson/Global News
A Manitoba man convicted of killing his girlfriend has been given a life sentence with no parole eligibility for 15 years.

Phoenix Maytwayashing, who is 23, was found guilty of second-degree murder in the death of Monica Chippeway three years ago at her home on Lake Manitoba First Nation.

Court heard the victim was stabbed 32 times and that her seven-year-old daughter witnessed the attack.

Justice Herbert Rempel says the attack was prolonged and vicious, and called the accused an extremely dangerous person.

Click to play video: 'Manitoba spending $2 million to support family violence prevention'
Manitoba spending $2 million to support family violence prevention
HomicideSecond Degree Murderfatal stabbingcrime in ManitobaManitoba homicideLife SentenceLake Manitoba First Nation
