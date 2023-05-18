Brandon to get criminal forfeiture cash

Send this page to someone via email

Two entities in Brandon are the latest to get a slice from a provincial fund that benefits from criminal property turned into cash.

The Brandon Police Service and Brandon Bear Clan will receive a chunk of the province’s Criminal Property Forfeiture Fund for community and law enforcement purchases.

Brandon Bear Clan will use $80,000 from the fund to buy a minibus to deliver services and supplies to vulnerable people in the city.

“A larger transport vehicle will allow us to expand patrols to areas of Brandon we are invited to and will provide a place to respectfully help community members out of the elements,” said Tammy Hossack, treasurer of the Brandon Bear Clan Women’s Council, in a statement.

Brandon’s Bear Clan will also use the bus as a warming space in the winter.

The CPF fund takes property used to facilitate crimes seized, liquidates and then doles out the proceeds to law enforcement, organizations for programming or capital purchases.

The city’s police service will receive $270,000 from the fund, using $64,000 to buy equipment for forensic evidence gathering and $22,000 for a drone. The remainder will go toward programs, equipment and other priorities for the BPS.

“Any help that goes to our police force is, of course, of great value,” Brandon Mayor Jeff Fawcett said at a press conference announcing the funds. The BPS has received $1,684,919 from the CPF fund since 2017, BPS Chief Wayne Balcaen added.

Fawcett also acknowledged the value the Bear Clan brings to the city.

“We play different roles.”

Since its inception in 2009, the CPF fund has distributed assets amounting to more than $26 million.