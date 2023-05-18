Menu

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Crime

Guns stolen from B.C. sporting-goods store in overnight break-in

By Darrian Matassa-Fung Global News
Posted May 18, 2023 12:53 pm
An employee at Mawson's Sports in Creston, B.C., confirmed the business was broken into on May 17, 2023. View image in full screen
An employee at Mawson's Sports in Creston, B.C., confirmed the business was broken into on May 17, 2023. Google
Police in the small town of Creston, B.C., are investigating an overnight break-and-enter at a business in which multiple firearms were stolen.

Creston RCMP officers responded to a call of a break-and-enter in the early hours of Wednesday, May 17 at a business on Canyon Street.

Global News talked to an employee at Mawson’s Sports, who did not identify himself, who confirmed the business had been broken into.

The employee at the store said it is currently still doing an inventory check to see how many firearms were taken, along with stolen ammunition.

CCTV footage from inside the store showed multiple suspects who were hooded and masked, the employee said.

The suspects gained entry to the business by forcing through a door, according to police. They were able to flee before police arrived.

“At this time there are no concerns for public safety,” Const. Brett Urano told Global News.

“This is a top priority for Creston RCMP.”

Investigators have not yet released any information regarding the multiple suspects or a possible suspect vehicle.

“All necessary resources, including RCMP support services like forensic identification services, are actively engaged to identify the suspects and secure these stolen weapons,” Urano said.

“If you saw or heard anything suspicious, or have information about this theft, we want to hear from you.”

Anyone with any information or dashcam footage from the area between 3 a.m. and 5:30 a.m. is asked to call the Creston RCMP at 250-428-9313.

