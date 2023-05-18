4 arrested, 3 hospitalized after home invasion leads to manhunt north of Montreal

Send this page to someone via email

Four people are in custody and three others were injured after a home invasion turned into a manhunt north of Montreal early Thursday.

Terrebonne police say officers were called shortly before 3 a.m. to a residence on Durivage Street about a home invasion in progress.

Police say they found a vehicle and tried to intercept it but the driver fled the scene.

“The driver lost control of the vehicle, which ended up in a ditch,” police said in a statement. “Several suspects fled on foot.”

Officers apprehended one suspect and set up a perimeter and called in Quebec provincial police to help find the other passengers. The other three suspects were arrested at different locations in the area, police said.

A total of four people were arrested and they will be questioned by investigators.

Story continues below advertisement

Meanwhile, police say three victims were injured in the home invasion and taken to hospital. They are expected to recover.

The investigation is ongoing.