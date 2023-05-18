Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

S&P/TSX composite down in late morning trading, U.S. stock markets mixed

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted May 18, 2023 11:50 am
The S&P TSX composite index screen at the TMX Market Centre in downtown Toronto is photographed on Friday, November 11, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/ Tijana Martin. View image in full screen
The S&P TSX composite index screen at the TMX Market Centre in downtown Toronto is photographed on Friday, November 11, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/ Tijana Martin. TIJ
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

TORONTO — Canada’s main stock index was down in late-morning trading, as losses in base metal stocks helped lead the market lower, while U.S. stock markets were mixed.

The S&P/TSX composite index was down 85.28 points at 20,211.15.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was down 43.95 points at 33,376.82. The S&P 500 index was up 18.25 points at 4,177.02, while the Nasdaq composite was up 133.35 points at 12,633.92.

The Canadian dollar traded for 74.09 cents US compared with 74.28 cents US on Wednesday.

Trending Now

The July crude contract was down 53 cents at US$72.36 per barrel and the June natural gas contract was up 16 cents at US$2.52 per mmBTU.

The June gold contract was down US$28.00 at US$1,956.90 an ounce and the July copper contract was down six cents at US$3.70 a pound.

Advertisement
More on Toronto
More on Canada
stocksTSXstock marketToronto Stock Exchangetoronto stocksToronto stock marketstock market thursdaystock market may 18
© 2023 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers