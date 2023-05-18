Waterloo woman arrested after hate-motivated incident at Kitchener DriveTest Centre

Waterloo regional police say a woman has been arrested in connection with a hate-motivated incident at a DriveTest Centre in Kitchener, Ont., on Wednesday.
Police say that at around 12:30 p.m., a woman confronted another who had allegedly made racial slurs at the DriveTest Centre on Ottawa Street.
The victim and other people inside the government office had their cellphones out and were recording the interaction, which has since been posted on Twitter.
According to police, the woman then assaulted the victim, grabbed her phone and threw it at her.
The suspect then left the building, and the area.
Police have since arrested a 27-year-old woman from Waterloo who is now facing a number of charges including assault, theft under $5,000 and assault with a weapon.
