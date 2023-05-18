Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
World

Russian troops have abandoned Wagner fighters around Bakhmut, mercenary group claims

By Staff Reuters
Posted May 18, 2023 9:12 am
Click to play video: 'War in Ukraine: Zelenskyy pushing for fighter jet ‘coalition’'
War in Ukraine: Zelenskyy pushing for fighter jet ‘coalition’
WATCH ABOVE: War in Ukraine: Zelenskyy pushing for fighter jet 'coalition'
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Yevgeny Prigozhin, the chief of Russia’s Wagner mercenary group, on Thursday accused regular Russian army units of pulling back 570 meters north of the eastern Ukrainian city of Bakhmut, leaving his own fighters’ flanks exposed.

Reuters was unable to verify his assertion and there was no immediate comment from the defense ministry.

Wagner forces have been spearheading the assault on Bakhmut, one of the bloodiest and longest battles of the war, something Moscow calls “a special military operation,” with some support from the regular army in recent months.

Prigozhin, who has repeatedly accused Russia’s top military brass of not doing enough to back his men, asked the defense ministry to do all it could to protect Bakhmut’s flanks after what he alleged was a withdrawal.

“Unfortunately, units of the Russian Defence Ministry have withdrawn up to 570 meters to the north of Bakhmut, exposing our flanks,” Prigozhin said in a voice message.

Story continues below advertisement

“I am appealing to the top leadership of the Ministry of Defence – publicly – because my letters are not being read,” Prigozhin said.

Click to play video: 'Russia recruits Afghan special forces for Ukraine war'
Russia recruits Afghan special forces for Ukraine war

“Please do not give up the flanks,” he said, addressing Russian Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu and Valery Gerasimov, chief of the General Staff.

Trending Now

Wagner says it has taken most of the shattered city – albeit at enormous human cost. But Ukraine says its forces have retaken territory around Bakhmut in recent days.

Moscow sees Bakhmut, a city of about 70,000 before the war, as a potential stepping stone towards capturing the rest of the eastern industrial Donbas region bordering Russia.
— Reporting by Reuters reporters Writing by Caleb DavisEditing by Andrew Osborn

More on World
RussiaUkraineBakhmutRussia invasion of UkraineWagner GroupRussia war in UkraineWagnerYevgeny PrigozhinWagner Group BakhmutWagner Mercenary GroupBakhmut Wagner groupWagner group newswho controls Bakhmut
© 2023 Thomson Reuters

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers