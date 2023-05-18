Menu

Canada

Man seriously injured after shooting at Coquitlam strip mall: RCMP

By Kareem Gouda Global News
Posted May 18, 2023 1:25 am
Coquitlam shooting View image in full screen
Coquitlam RCMP covered a strip mall in yellow tape due to an incident near David Avenue at Coast Meridian Road. Global News
Police tape covered a strip mall in Coquitlam near David Avenue and Coast Meridian Road after a brazen shooting around 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, according to Coquitlam RCMP.

“This is believed to be a targeted incident,” Corporal Alexa Hodgins said in a release.

“Responding frontline officers located a man who had suffered life-threating injuries as a result of the shooting,” Hodgins added.

Footage from the scene shows a person being loaded into a BC Ambulance with paramedics giving the victim chest compressions.

“Officers immediately began providing first aid to the victim, who has since been transported to hospital,” Hodgins shared.

A table outside Hiraku Sushi was a key point of police attention after the reports of shots fired around 7 p.m. Mutiple people told Global News they were inside nearby businesses and not allowed to leave for a time. View image in full screen
A table outside Hiraku Sushi was a key point of police attention after the reports of shots fired around 7 p.m. Mutiple people told Global News they were inside nearby businesses and not allowed to leave for a time.

Witnesses in the area told Global News they heard multiple shots fired.

Police were focussed on a round table outside Hiraku Sushi.

Mounties say the suspect sped away from the scene in a silver or grey sedan.

Shortly after, at 7:50 p.m., Mounties said a vehicle was found on fire near Cape Horn Avenue and United Boulevard.

Burned out vehicles are common in gangland-style shootings whereby the killer will destroy the getaway car by burning it.

This practice has happened dozens of times amid the ongoing B.C. gang conflict.

Coquitlam RCMP seek suspect who keyed over 400 vehicles at dealership

 

Coquitlam RCMP says the General Investigation Section has taken over the investigation and Victim Services is engaged.

Maggie Hill lives nearby and says the whole situation has left her shaken.

“It’s terrifying because I’m afraid that one day somebody innocent going into the store or going for lunch is gonna get shot there and have nothing to do with the situation.”

TransLink detoured multiple bus routes while the surrounding roads were closed.

Coquitlam RCMP is asking anyone with footage from near the scene at the time of the shooting to give police a call.

