Crime

Criminal charge against Calgary councillor could be dropped if he completes ‘alternate measures’

By Adam MacVicar Global News
Posted May 17, 2023 5:30 pm
Ward 9 Coun. Gian-Carlo Carra is facing a charge of mischief under $5,000 in relation to an alleged road rage incident in April 2022. View image in full screen
Ward 9 Coun. Gian-Carlo Carra is facing a charge of mischief under $5,000 in relation to an alleged road rage incident in April 2022. File / Global News
A Calgary city councillor facing a charge of mischief could avoid a criminal record after an agreement to complete alternative measures on Wednesday.

Ward 9 Coun. Gian-Carlo Carra was charged with mischief under $5,000, stemming from an alleged road rage incident last April in which the councillor said he kicked a vehicle that nearly hit his dog in a crosswalk.

Pawel Milczarek, Carra’s lawyer, told Global News on Wednesday that the case has been referred to the Adult Alternative Measures Program.

“There is no admission of responsibility on the court record,” Milczarek said. “It’s just a process where you do a certain list of things at the discretion of probation officer, and after that is completed, the charges are withdrawn.”

Although the measures haven’t been determined, Milczarek said they typically include community service, an apology letter or a restitution payment for property damage.

If Carra completes the measures from probation, his charge would be withdrawn on Sept. 15.

“A number of resolution options are explored between the lawyers and the prosecution,” Milczarek said. “If we can come to terms on something, then obviously, nobody wants a matter to have to go through the criminal justice system all the way through if it’s not necessary.”

The charges against Carra were levied in December 2022 after the investigation was referred to the Edmonton Police Service, to avoid any conflicts with Calgary police.

Carra was a member of the Calgary Police Commission at the time; a role he has since resigned from.

“I am shocked by these charges and I intend to fight them,” Carra said in a statement in December.

In a lengthy statement released days after the incident, Carra described it as a result of a vehicle running a stop sign in Bridgeland that nearly hit his dog.

Carra said he was able to “tap” the bumper of the vehicle with his foot, which he claimed prompted the driver to reverse and that the two people inside verbally accosted him.

The councillor claimed the driver of the vehicle physically assaulted him after a verbal altercation.

The matter has been adjourned until Sept. 15.

city of calgaryCalgary City CouncilCalgary City HallGian-Carlo CarraWard 9 CalgaryCarra Road Rage IncidentCarra Court CaseWard 9 Councllor Gian-Carlo Carra
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

