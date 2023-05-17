6 arrested including 2 youth in ‘targeted’ Richmond home invasion

Send this page to someone via email

Six people, two of them youths, were arrested in what RCMP are calling a “targeted” home invasion in Richmond, B.C. this weekend.

In a media release, Richmond RCMP said it received reports of multiple suspects forcing their way into a home on Blundell Road near No. 4 Road around 11:30 p.m. on Friday.

Mounties said the home’s two occupants — two men in their 20s — were treated in hospital for injuries.

The suspects fled in a Honda sedan before police arrived, leading to a “coordinated and comprehensive search” involving several Richmond RCMP units, the RCMP Air 1 helicopter and Vancouver police.

Police arrested the suspects and seized several firearms in Vancouver.

The suspects, all of whom were male and four of whom were adults, were residents of different Lower Mainland municipalities, police said.

Police also seized the vehicle, which is undergoing forensic analysis.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Richmond RCMP at 604-278-1212.