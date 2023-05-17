Menu

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Crime

6 arrested including 2 youth in ‘targeted’ Richmond home invasion

By Simon Little Global News
Posted May 17, 2023 4:27 pm
Police arrest six suspects early Saturday morning following a targeted Richmond home invasion Friday night. View image in full screen
Police arrest six suspects early Saturday morning following a targeted Richmond home invasion Friday night. Richmond RCMP
Six people, two of them youths, were arrested in what RCMP are calling a “targeted” home invasion in Richmond, B.C. this weekend.

In a media release, Richmond RCMP said it received reports of multiple suspects forcing their way into a home on Blundell Road near No. 4 Road around 11:30 p.m. on Friday.

Mounties said the home’s two occupants — two men in their 20s — were treated in hospital for injuries.

Click to play video: 'Nanaimo sisters bear sprayed during home invasion'
Nanaimo sisters bear sprayed during home invasion

The suspects fled in a Honda sedan before police arrived, leading to a “coordinated and comprehensive search” involving several Richmond RCMP units, the RCMP Air 1 helicopter and Vancouver police.

Police arrested the suspects and seized several firearms in Vancouver.

The suspects, all of whom were male and four of whom were adults, were residents of different Lower Mainland municipalities, police said.

Police also seized the vehicle, which is undergoing forensic analysis.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Richmond RCMP at 604-278-1212.

© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

