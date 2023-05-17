Police seek suspect tied to commercial break and enters in downtown Hamilton

Send this page to someone via email

Police are seeking a suspect they believe is connected with several commercial break and enters over a two-month period in downtown Hamilton, Ont.

Investigators believe the same suspect is responsible for five reported thefts from businesses in the area of James Street South and York Boulevard between March and April.

“All seem to have the same common motive,” Const. Krista-Lee Ernst said in a email.

“The suspect attends the address and then proceeds to break the window or glass door, gaining entry into the business and then proceeds to the cash register.”

A man with a thin build and around five-feet-nine-inches tall is the suspect being sought.

Anyone with information can reach out to Hamilton police or Crime Stoppers.

Do you recognize this suspect?@HamiltonPolice continue to investigate a series of commercial break and enter investigations, which appear to have the same motive in #HamOnt. READ MORE:https://t.co/HJdbOpsBt3 — Hamilton Police (@HamiltonPolice) May 17, 2023

Police investigate series of residential break and enters in the Hamilton’s east end

Hamilton Police are also seeking help from the public in solving a rash residential break and enters that happened overnight Monday in the city’s east end.

The incidents took place in the Riverdale area between 2 a.m. and 4 a.m. with several homes impacted.

Investigators are appealing for residents in the area to check their surveillance footage for suspicious activity.