Crime

Police seek suspect tied to commercial break and enters in downtown Hamilton

By Don Mitchell Global News
Posted May 17, 2023 4:22 pm
Police are seeking a suspect they believe is connected to some five commercial break and enters between March and April 2023. View image in full screen
Police are seeking a suspect they believe is connected to some five commercial break and enters between March and April 2023. Hamilton police
Police are seeking a suspect they believe is connected with several commercial break and enters over a two-month period in downtown Hamilton, Ont.

Investigators believe the same suspect is responsible for five reported thefts from businesses in the area of James Street South and York Boulevard between March and April.

“All seem to have the same common motive,” Const. Krista-Lee Ernst said in a email.

“The suspect attends the address and then proceeds to break the window or glass door, gaining entry into the business and then proceeds to the cash register.”

A man with a thin build and around five-feet-nine-inches tall is the suspect being sought.

Anyone with information can reach out to Hamilton police or Crime Stoppers.

Police investigate series of residential break and enters in the Hamilton’s east end

Hamilton Police are also seeking help from the public in solving a rash residential break and enters that happened overnight Monday in the city’s east end.

The incidents took place in the Riverdale area between 2 a.m. and 4 a.m. with several homes impacted.

Investigators are appealing for residents in the area to check their surveillance footage for suspicious activity.

HamiltonHamilton newsBreak And EnterHamilton Crimeyork boulevardjames street southHamilton break and entercommercial thefts
