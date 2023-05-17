Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Weather

Wednesday night frost advisory issued for large swath of Ontario

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted May 17, 2023 2:39 pm
Wednesday night frost advisory issued for large swath of Ontario - image
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

For the second straight night, gardeners living in southern Ontario are going to need to keep a close eye on the overnight temperatures.

Environment Canada has once again issued a frost warning for a large portion of Ontario although Wednesday night’s warning extends to an even larger area.

“Widespread frost is expected overnight into early Thursday morning as temperatures will drop to near or below the freezing mark,” the advisory noted.

The wider warning on Wednesday stretches from Windsor all the way across to Cornwall, and goes as far north as Sault Ste. Marie and North Bay.

The frost warning also includes Toronto, Mississauga, Peel, Hamilton and London, areas that were not part of Tuesday’s update.

It also includes Kitchener-Waterloo, Guelph, Peterborough, the Kingston area and Barrie.

Story continues below advertisement

“Cover up plants, especially those in frost-prone areas,” the warning says. “Take preventative measures to protect frost-sensitive plants and trees.”

Click to play video: 'Creating a sustainable garden'
Creating a sustainable garden
Environment CanadaToronto weatherOntario. NewsOntario weatherlondon weatherGuelph weatherKitchener weatherOttawa weatherPeterborough WeatherBarrie weatherkingston weatherFrost AdvisoryFrost Warningontario frost warning
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers