Wednesday night frost advisory issued for large swath of Ontario

For the second straight night, gardeners living in southern Ontario are going to need to keep a close eye on the overnight temperatures.

Environment Canada has once again issued a frost warning for a large portion of Ontario although Wednesday night’s warning extends to an even larger area.

“Widespread frost is expected overnight into early Thursday morning as temperatures will drop to near or below the freezing mark,” the advisory noted.

The wider warning on Wednesday stretches from Windsor all the way across to Cornwall, and goes as far north as Sault Ste. Marie and North Bay.

The frost warning also includes Toronto, Mississauga, Peel, Hamilton and London, areas that were not part of Tuesday’s update.

It also includes Kitchener-Waterloo, Guelph, Peterborough, the Kingston area and Barrie.

“Cover up plants, especially those in frost-prone areas,” the warning says. “Take preventative measures to protect frost-sensitive plants and trees.”