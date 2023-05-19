What’s open and closed in Toronto on Victoria Day 2023

What’s open
- Vaughan Mills shopping mall will be open from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.
- Square One will be open from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.
- CF Eaton Centre will be open from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.
- Toronto Premium Outlets will be open from 9:30 a.m. to 7 p.m.
- The Upper Canada Mall will be open from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.
- Rabba Fine Foods locations are open 24 hours.
- Select Beer Stores from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.
The following stores: 198 Queen Street East, 180 Sandalwood Parkway, 80 Peel Centre Drive, 7850 Weston Road, 2925 Eglinton Avenue West, 1550 Dundas Street East, 1530 Albion Road, 452 Bathurst Street, 2625A Weston Road, 2360 Kennedy Road, 81 Billy Bishop Way, 3130 Danforth Avenue, 2727 Eglinton Avenue, 534 Parliament Street, 3561 Lawrence Avneue East, 871 Milner Avenue.
- The City of Toronto’s five municipal golf courses will be open on Victoria Day.
- Movie theatres.
- TTC is on a Sunday schedule but will start at 6 a.m. Routes that don’t operate on Sundays will not be running on Victoria Day.
- GO transit will be running on a Saturday schedule.
- Some Shoppers Drug Marts will be open. Check website for schedules.
- Within Toronto, restaurants, bars, small retail stores and gas stations can stay open if they choose. Retail businesses in designated tourist areas such as Yorkville, downtown Yonge, Queen’s Quay West and the Distillery District can also stay open, according to City of Toronto bylaws.
- The CN Tower.
- Ripley’s Aquarium will be open from 9 a.m. t0 11 p.m.
- The Toronto Zoo will be open from 9:30 a.m. to 7 p.m.
- The Art Gallery of Ontario will be open from 10:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.
- The Ontario Science Centre will be open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- The Royal Ontario Museum will be open from 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.
- Riverdale Farm will be open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- High Park Zoo will be open from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.
What’s closed
- LCBO.
- Most Beer Stores (except the few listed above).
- No mail delivery.
- Provincial and municipal government offices.
- Banks, many malls and other retail stores.
- Toronto Public Library branches.
- Most grocery stores, with a few exceptions.
