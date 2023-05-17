Waterloo police hunting for man in connection with residential fire in Cambridge

Waterloo regional police are continuing to hunt for a man in connection with a fire at a home in Cambridge on Tuesday evening.
At around 7:30 p.m., police said on Twitter that emergency services were at a home on Alison Avenue between Elgin Street North and Lauris Avenue for a fire.
A couple of hours later, they issued a second tweet that said the road was still closed and they were searching for a man in connection with the case.
On Wednesday morning, police said they had been called to the home as a result of a dispute and when officers arrived, the house was on fire.
They said the man they are looking for was gone before the officers arrived.
On Wednesday afternoon, a police spokesperson confirmed that the search was still underway.
