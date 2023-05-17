Menu

Education

TDSB says 323 students involved in violence so far in 2022-2023 school year

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted May 17, 2023 12:28 pm
A teacher in a hallway at a school in Scarborough, Ont., on Monday, September 14, 2020. Toronto District School Board says more than 300 students have been involved in violent incidents in the city so far this school year. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette. View image in full screen
A teacher in a hallway at a school in Scarborough, Ont., on Monday, September 14, 2020. Toronto District School Board says more than 300 students have been involved in violent incidents in the city so far this school year. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette. NSD
Share

TORONTO — The Toronto District School Board says more than 300 students have been involved in violence on school property so far this academic year.

In a report on school safety, the TDSB says a total of 323 students have been involved in violence on school premises between September and April.

The board — which is sharing the report with trustees at a committee meeting today — says the number of students involved in violence this academic year so far is the highest since at least 2018-19.

It says that figure is on track to reach a new high since the data started being collected in 2000 if the current trend continues.

The Elementary Teachers’ Federation of Ontario has said three-quarters of its members say they have experienced or witnessed violence against staff members.

The union commissioned a survey of its members earlier this year and found that 42 per cent of its members have had a physical injury, illness or psychological injury or illness as a result of workplace violence against them this school year.

Several high schools in Toronto have experienced violence this school year, including a shooting that left one dead and another injured and a stabbing that left one student in critical condition — with youths facing charges in both cases.

© 2023 The Canadian Press

