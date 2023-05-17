SkyHawks parachute team to soar over Victoria Beach in Cobourg, Ont. for documentary

Send this page to someone via email

The SkyHawks, the Canadian Armed Forces parachute team, will be soaring over Victoria Beach in Cobourg, Ont., next week as part of a documentary being filmed.

According to the Town of Cobourg, the SkyHawks will be completing a sunset performance at the beach on Wednesday, May 24. The town says the jump is for a documentary entitled “Air” currently being filmed.

The town says timelines for the jump are still being finalized by the SkyHawks.

Further information will be posted to the Town of Cobourg’s website and social media channels @TownofCobourg and @ExperienceCobourg.

Advertisement