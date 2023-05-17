Repairs on Parks Canada swing bridges in Kawartha Lakes stretch into years

Send this page to someone via email

Residents in two villages in the City of Kawartha Lakes, Ont., say ongoing construction delays on bridges owned by Parks Canada are costing the community financially.

The swing bridge spanning Lock 32 of the Trent-Severn Waterway (TSW) in the heart of the village of Bobcaygeon has been closed for construction since the spring of 2019.

The project has faced a number of delays — including the COVID-19 pandemic — and structural challenges to repair the bridge which was originally built in 1921.

Parks Canada said on Tuesday the Bobcaygeon swing bridge reconstruction project in early April included the lowering of the swing bridge onto its pintle (centre support) and balance rails. The bridge was manually swung to test its fit and function.

“This major milestone allows for the remaining work on the bridge abutments and road to progress,” Parks Canada stated in an email to Global News. “The hydraulics and electrical systems for the lock were recently installed and commissioned to combine them with the new bridge systems in advance of navigation opening.”

The remaining tasks on the bridge include the forming and pouring of concrete on the bridge abutments, installation and testing of the remaining mechanical, hydraulic, and electrical components, and paving.

“Parks Canada continues to work with the contractor, stressing the importance of completing the project,” the statement read.

However, for some residents including David Goncalves-Graz, owner of the Graz restaurant located near the TSW, the delays have been inconvenient and harmful.

“This project, this management has decided to do certain jobs during tourist season rather than off-season,” he said. “For example, I have a picture from July 4th, our American friends come here with their boats and there’s barbecues and games. I have a picture from the canal last year and there was one boat.”

Parks Canada did not provide a deadline for when the project would be completed, which is unsatisfactory for Goncalves-Graz.

“Come down and see the damage you have done,” he said.

Boslover swing bridge

It’s a similar sentiment 50 kilometres west in the village of Bolsover, where the Boundary Road swing bridge replacement project faced a second shutdown in November 2022 after “limited response” on contractor bids with one bid “exceeding available project funding.”

Parks Canada said the lone bid was higher than any recent, comparable swing bridge replacement project on the TSW or the Rideau Canal.

The bridge closed in January 2021 and was removed, closing Simcoe Street access in the village.

The project was first halted in October 2021 after Parks Canada stated an initial contractor “failed to finish the bridge within the required timeframe.”

Resident Robert Armour says the bridge is a “major artery” for the community and the closure is putting residents at risk.

“And I keep reminding them (Parks Canada) that the majority of my community are senior citizens that are very reliant on first responders,” he said. “And here we are three-plus years on treacherous roads.”

Haliburton-Kawartha Lakes-Brock Conservative MP Jamie Schmale says he’s heard the frustration from residents in both communities about the project delays. He says he has yet to get clear answers from Parks Canada or the Liberal government.

“When you’re looking at it every single day and not seeing any progress — as a resident or a business owner wondering if you’re going to survive this year because you won’t have that foot traffic or that vehicular traffic — it can keep you up at night,” said Schmale.

“Residents alike would like to see some more action in terms of getting a timetable and a clear goal on when the bridges would be ready for traffic again.”

On Tuesday, Parks Canada said it is reviewing options following a request for information to the industry this spring. No project completion deadline was provided.

“Parks Canada understands that the ongoing bridge closure impacts the local community,” the statement read. “As we move forward, the Parks Canada project team will ensure this is considered in evaluating available options while remaining committed to ensuring this project ensures the best use of public funds.”

with files from Tricia Mason, Global News Peterborough