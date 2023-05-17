Teens facing charges after stolen SUV hits cruiser, house in Waterloo: police

Send this page to someone via email

Two teens are facing charges after a stolen vehicle collided with a cruiser and a house in Waterloo, Ont., on Tuesday morning, according to Waterloo regional police.

The stolen SUV was initially spotted by officers near Pineridge Road and Lakeview Drive at around 5:15 a.m., according to police.

They say the officers tried to pull it over before the cruiser was struck by the vehicle intentionally. After hitting the police vehicle, the stolen car then hit a tree before it collided with a house on Lakeview Drive.

Police say a teen from Waterloo is facing a number of charges, including dangerous operation, flight from police, possession of stolen goods over $5,000 and assault with a weapon.

The passenger, also a teen from Waterloo, was left with minor injuries as a result of the crash. She was charged with motor vehicle theft.