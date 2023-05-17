Police investigate shots fired at home, vehicle in Caledonia

Send this page to someone via email

OPP are investigating an early Tuesday morning shooting incident at a Caledonia, Ont., home that had occupants inside.

Police say the residence and an empty vehicle at a Sixth Line Address were hit by gunfire while people slept in the home.

There were no injuries reported.

Shots fired at a 6th Line address in #Caledonia while occupants asleep inside. Vehicle also struck by projectiles. #OPP continuing to investigate. Anyone with info, call police at 1-888-310-1111 or @hncrimestoppers at 1-800-222-8477. @HaldimandCounty #HaldimandOPP ^es pic.twitter.com/0QNYgfG3EA — OPP West Region (@OPP_WR) May 16, 2023

“Investigators believe that this is not a random but rather a targeted incident that remains under investigation,” Const. Ed Sanchuk said in a social media post late Tuesday.

“I want to assure everybody that there is absolutely no threat to public safety.”

Detectives are seeking surveillance video or witnesses that may have information about the incident and can be reached through the OPP website or via Crime Stoppers.