Crime

Police investigate shots fired at home, vehicle in Caledonia

By Don Mitchell Global News
Posted May 17, 2023 9:38 am
OPP are investigating a shooting incident in Caledonia, Ont., they believe happened overnight on May 16, 2023. View image in full screen
OPP are investigating a shooting incident in Caledonia, Ont., they believe happened overnight on May 16, 2023. Global News
OPP are investigating an early Tuesday morning shooting incident at a Caledonia, Ont., home that had occupants inside.

Police say the residence and an empty vehicle at a Sixth Line Address were hit by gunfire while people slept in the home.

There were no injuries reported.

“Investigators believe that this is not a random but rather a targeted incident that remains under investigation,” Const. Ed Sanchuk said in a social media post late Tuesday.

“I want to assure everybody that there is absolutely no threat to public safety.”

Detectives are seeking surveillance video or witnesses that may have information about the incident and can be reached through the OPP website or via Crime Stoppers.

