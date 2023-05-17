Menu

Crime

OPP searching for escaped inmate from Collins Bay Institution

The OPP are on the hunt for an escaped inmate from Collins Bay Institution.
By Nick Lansdown Global News
Posted May 17, 2023 9:09 am
Joshua Kenneth Kohl is wanted by police. View image in full screen
Joshua Kenneth Kohl is wanted by police. OPP
OPP are on the hunt for an escaped inmate from Collins Bay Institution in Kingston.

Joshua Kenneth Kohl, 42, is serving an indeterminate sentence for second-degree murder, and was being held in the minimum security unit.

He is described as six feet tall and 158 pounds with short brown hair, a receding hairline and blue eyes. He has a pockmarked face and wears glasses.

If you see Kohl or have information regarding his whereabouts, police say not to approach and to contact police.

