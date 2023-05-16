Menu

Crime

Woman shot dead in Montreal parking lot in broad daylight

By Annabelle Olivier Global News
Posted May 16, 2023 7:09 pm
The Montreal police logo is seen on a police car in Montreal on July 8, 2020. Montreal police are investigating after more than two dozen vehicles were set ablaze in an industrial sector in a southwestern borough. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul Chiasson. View image in full screen
The Montreal police logo is seen on a police car in Montreal on July 8, 2020. Montreal police are investigating after more than two dozen vehicles were set ablaze in an industrial sector in a southwestern borough. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul Chiasson. pch
Police are investigating a fatal shooting in a parking lot in Montreal’s Côte-des-Neiges borough Tuesday afternoon.

It happened at around 4:30 p.m. in a parking lot on Jean-Talon Street near de la Savane Street.

Montreal police spokesperson Sabrina Gauthier said when officers arrived at the scene, they found a woman inside a vehicle with gunshot wounds.

Gauthier said the woman, whose identity is not yet known, was declared dead at the scene.

Preliminary information gathered by police indicates shots were fired in the woman’s direction while the vehicle she was in was in motion.

The vehicle ended up crashing into a building, Gauthier said.

The suspect is believed to have fled the scene on foot before police arrived.

Officers are speaking to witnesses and a perimeter was set up to protect the crime scene.

Investigators with the Major Crimes Unit have been assigned to the case. No arrests have been made.

Montreal PoliceFatal ShootingMontreal shootingMontreal gun violenceMontreal gunsMontreal Fatal ShootingMontreal homicide 2023Montreal 2023 homicideMontreal woman shot
