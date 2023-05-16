Woman shot dead in Montreal parking lot in broad daylight

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Police are investigating a fatal shooting in a parking lot in Montreal’s Côte-des-Neiges borough Tuesday afternoon.

It happened at around 4:30 p.m. in a parking lot on Jean-Talon Street near de la Savane Street.

Montreal police spokesperson Sabrina Gauthier said when officers arrived at the scene, they found a woman inside a vehicle with gunshot wounds.

Gauthier said the woman, whose identity is not yet known, was declared dead at the scene.

Preliminary information gathered by police indicates shots were fired in the woman’s direction while the vehicle she was in was in motion.

The vehicle ended up crashing into a building, Gauthier said.

The suspect is believed to have fled the scene on foot before police arrived.

Story continues below advertisement

Officers are speaking to witnesses and a perimeter was set up to protect the crime scene.

Investigators with the Major Crimes Unit have been assigned to the case. No arrests have been made.