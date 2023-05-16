Loaded gun seized at Toronto’s Yorkdale Mall, police say

Send this page to someone via email

Police say a person is in custody after officers received reports of a person with a gun at Toronto’s Yorkdale Mall.

In a tweet just before 6 p.m. on Tuesday, Toronto police said officers received reports of a man with a gun in the mall.

Officers said the suspect was reportedly seen near the Louis Vuitton store.

In an update, police said one person was arrested, and a loaded firearm had been recovered.

According to police, no injuries were reported.

PERSON WITH A GUN:

Yorkdale Mall

– Police have responded to reports of a man with a gun in the mall

– Suspect: Male, black, 6'0", black jacket, grey hoodie, black t-shirt, Nike pants and shoes

– Near the Louis Vuitton store#GO1100929

^lb — Toronto Police Operations (@TPSOperations) May 16, 2023