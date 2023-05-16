Loaded gun seized at Toronto’s Yorkdale Mall, police say

Police say a person is in custody after officers received reports of a person with a gun at Toronto’s Yorkdale Mall.
In a tweet just before 6 p.m. on Tuesday, Toronto police said officers received reports of a man with a gun in the mall.
Officers said the suspect was reportedly seen near the Louis Vuitton store.
In an update, police said one person was arrested, and a loaded firearm had been recovered.
According to police, no injuries were reported.
