Crime

Loaded gun seized at Toronto’s Yorkdale Mall, police say

By Hannah Jackson Global News
Posted May 16, 2023 6:14 pm
A Toronto Police Service cruiser. View image in full screen
A Toronto Police Service cruiser. File / Global News
Police say a person is in custody after officers received reports of a person with a gun at Toronto’s Yorkdale Mall.

In a tweet just before 6 p.m. on Tuesday, Toronto police said officers received reports of a man with a gun in the mall.

Officers said the suspect was reportedly seen near the Louis Vuitton store.

In an update, police said one person was arrested, and a loaded firearm had been recovered.

According to police, no injuries were reported.

