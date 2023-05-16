Menu

Crime

Calgary police warn bus shooting suspect may have changed appearance

By Paula Tran Global News
Posted May 16, 2023 4:33 pm
Calgary police chief calls downtown bus shooting ‘very disconcerting’
Calgary police chief Mark Neufeld says a daytime shooting in the downtown on a city bus that sent one person to hospital is part of a larger problem and a “major issue.” – Apr 12, 2023
A suspect believed to be involved in a Calgary bus shooting in April may have altered his appearance, police warned.

The shooting occurred near the Calgary Central Library on 3 Street S.E. on April 12.

In a news release, police said they were called to an altercation on a bus as it was moving. When the driver stopped the bus, the incident escalated and the shooting occurred, injuring one man.

Police said two people were taken into custody shortly after on Ninth Avenue near Fort Calgary.

Police issued an arrest warrant on April 14 for Theoran Yellowoldwoman, 28, who is wanted on charges that include aggravated assault, knowledge of unauthorized possession of a firearm, careless use of a firearm, two counts of firearm possession contrary to a prohibition order and one count of breach of a probation order.

On Tuesday, police issued a news release saying Yellowoldwoman may have altered his appearance. Police believe he may now have a shaved head or short brown hair.

In a news release issued Thursday night, the Calgary Police Service said Theoran Yellow Old Woman is wanted on charges that include aggravated assault, knowledge of an unauthorized possession of a firearm, careless use of a firearm, two counts of firearm possession contrary to a prohibition order and one count of breach of a probation order.
The Calgary Police Service said Theoran Yellow Old Woman is wanted on charges that include aggravated assault, knowledge of unauthorized possession of a firearm, careless use of a firearm, two counts of firearm possession contrary to a prohibition order and one count of breach of a probation order. Supplied by CPS

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call police at 403-266-1234 or submit a tip anonymously via Crime Stoppers.

— With files from Phil Heidenreich, Global News

Calgary crime, Calgary Shooting, Calgary Downtown Shooting, bus shooting, calgary bus shooting, calgary downtown bus shooting, Theoran Yellowoldwoman
